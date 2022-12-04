dForce USD (USX) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $202.17 million and $24.43 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00449686 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022162 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001284 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018690 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000883 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000340 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00281955 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

