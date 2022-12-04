Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.14. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 15,232 shares changing hands.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

