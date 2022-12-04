Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.46. 2,403,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $168.95.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
