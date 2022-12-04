Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Up 14.6% in November

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $72.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.