Divi Price Hits $0.0169 (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Divi has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a total market capitalization of $53.60 million and $141,037.57 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00079825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00059489 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025235 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Divi Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,072,008,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,176,426,776 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,072,008,788.727195 with 3,175,791,859.9388056 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.01773341 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $162,762.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.