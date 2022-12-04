Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Docebo Stock Performance

Docebo stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 62,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,362. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Docebo by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Docebo

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCBO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

