Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $243.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.