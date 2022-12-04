Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 779,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.76. The company had a trading volume of 393,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,542. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.70. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

