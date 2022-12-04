Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DOV traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

