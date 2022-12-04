Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $13,918.41 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.77 or 0.05921041 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00501202 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,143.71 or 0.30221314 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support.The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises.”

