Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.09

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.09 and traded as low as C$12.06. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.06, with a volume of 261,523 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIR.UN. TD Securities decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a C$15.25 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.96.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.08.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.