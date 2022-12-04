Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DCO traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $626.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,629,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Ducommun by 22.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 59.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

