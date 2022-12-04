Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Down 19.0% in November

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 14,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

NYSE:DT opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $5,252,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 525,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

