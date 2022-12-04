Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Down 19.0% in November

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 14,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DT opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $5,252,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 525,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

