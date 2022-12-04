E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $874.00

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$874.00 and traded as high as C$902.49. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$900.00, with a volume of 382 shares changing hands.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$874.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$856.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72.

E-L Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.72%.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

