E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives $10.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on E.On from €12.50 ($12.89) to €10.50 ($10.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on E.On from €10.00 ($10.31) to €9.50 ($9.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on E.On from €12.00 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of EONGY opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. E.On has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.98 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

