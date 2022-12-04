EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.13

EAC (EAC) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $39.36 million and approximately $12,887.57 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.14226855 USD and is down -7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,189.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

