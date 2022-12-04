Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Down 12.4% in November

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Eastside Distilling

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 643,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EAST remained flat at $0.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,893. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

