Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 838 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth $911,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CACC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $474.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.90 and its 200 day moving average is $507.31. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $397.58 and a 12 month high of $699.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

