Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,432,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,597,000 after buying an additional 116,993 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after buying an additional 489,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,158,000 after acquiring an additional 437,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

