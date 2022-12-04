Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $32,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $50,802,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

WSC stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

