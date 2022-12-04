Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

