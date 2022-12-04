Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,818,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,575,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,205,000 after buying an additional 108,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 584,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $259.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.48 and a 200 day moving average of $270.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

