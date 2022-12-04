Echo Street Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after purchasing an additional 629,428 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 22.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 113.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 55.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.