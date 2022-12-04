Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $707,000 Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 134.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Infosys by 20.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

