Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,154 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043,859 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after buying an additional 439,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $191.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

