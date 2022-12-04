Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,651 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $385.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.15.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

