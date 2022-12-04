Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,771 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $775,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 24.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. Citigroup reduced their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Trading Down 0.6 %

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.60 and its 200 day moving average is $170.35. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.