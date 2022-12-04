Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Albemarle by 197.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.1% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.37.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $284.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.