Echo Street Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $976,462,000 after acquiring an additional 483,630 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 25.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $34,868,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lyft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,751,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,273,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of LYFT opened at $11.10 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

