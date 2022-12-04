Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $180.02

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.02 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 179.49 ($2.15). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 183 ($2.19), with a volume of 316,836 shares changing hands.
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £729.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Helen James acquired 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £19,944.96 ($23,860.46).
About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.