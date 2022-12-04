Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $180.02

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.02 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 179.49 ($2.15). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 183 ($2.19), with a volume of 316,836 shares changing hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £729.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.03.

Get Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helen James acquired 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £19,944.96 ($23,860.46).

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.