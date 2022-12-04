Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

