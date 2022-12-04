Efinity Token 1-Day Volume Tops $891,984.45 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $49.64 million and approximately $891,984.45 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,696,111 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

