Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.20 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 64,200 shares of company stock worth $938,930. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

