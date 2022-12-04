Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in November

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,320.0 days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPWDF remained flat at $15.01 during trading on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power Business, Overseas Business, Electric Power-Related Business, and Other Business segments. It also produces wood fuel and other biomass fuels; and generates and transmits electricity.

