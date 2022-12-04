Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.50.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.64.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

