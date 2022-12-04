ELIS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.30 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001893 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $64.71 million and approximately $18.30 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ELIS has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,093.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040058 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00242337 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32352646 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

