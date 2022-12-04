Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 124,135 shares.

Empyrean Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.18. The stock has a market cap of £7.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

