EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Down 11.1% in November

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of EMX Royalty from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of EMX Royalty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 60.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the first quarter worth $60,000.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

EMX Royalty stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 204,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,929. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

