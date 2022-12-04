Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Update

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Encavis Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENCVF remained flat at 0.00 during trading on Friday. Encavis has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Encavis from €21.50 ($22.16) to €24.00 ($24.74) in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's portfolio includes 208 solar parks and 96 wind parks with a capacity of around 3.2 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland.

Featured Stories

