Energi Price Up 47.1% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. Energi has a total market cap of $13.58 million and $315,186.56 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00080062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00059733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025345 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.