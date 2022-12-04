Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Entrée Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS ERLFF opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Entrée Resources has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

