Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 253,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ EOSEW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,920. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.
