EOS Reaches Market Cap of $999.06 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00005431 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $999.06 million and $77.87 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025102 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005882 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004981 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005149 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000706 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,021,420 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

