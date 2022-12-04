Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Update

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 200,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $41,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,148.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $187,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $41,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,148.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,430. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 58.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the period. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on EQBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $588.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 11.73%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

