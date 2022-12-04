ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches Market Cap of $10.06 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and $219.95 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,020.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010684 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00039964 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005861 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00240097 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0093312 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

