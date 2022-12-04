ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,800 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 806,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ESAB Stock Up 0.5 %

ESAB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 406,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ESAB has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,710,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at $155,576,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $54,191,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $43,346,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

