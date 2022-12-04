EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Up 1.7 %

ESLOY traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.17. 37,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,567. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESLOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($201.03) to €185.00 ($190.72) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($201.03) to €185.00 ($190.72) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €144.00 ($148.45) to €150.00 ($154.64) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

