Euler (EUL) Price Hits $5.36 on Major Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Euler has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $5.36 or 0.00031379 BTC on major exchanges. Euler has a total market capitalization of $53.24 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

