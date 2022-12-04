Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in November

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Euronext Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EUXTF traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $79.30. 510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56. Euronext has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $106.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EUXTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Euronext from €101.00 ($104.12) to €94.00 ($96.91) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Euronext from €103.70 ($106.91) to €91.50 ($94.33) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Euronext from €77.00 ($79.38) to €78.00 ($80.41) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Articles

