European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.08) and traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.07). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.08), with a volume of 176,142 shares.
European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 843 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 843. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.93.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
